Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

