Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 341 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $112.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

