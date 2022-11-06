Fifth Third Bancorp Has $97,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

