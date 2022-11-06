Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 665 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Shares of ABNB opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

