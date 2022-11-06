Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,846 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.