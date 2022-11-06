Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $17.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

