Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 458 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,283,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

