Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $43.80

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.
