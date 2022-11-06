OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 561,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 74.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

