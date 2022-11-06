Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VMware were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $110.73 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

