Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $400,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 288,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 936,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 240,239 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.0 %

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

CADE stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

