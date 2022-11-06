TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 244,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 135,032 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

