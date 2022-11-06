Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 412 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.82 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

