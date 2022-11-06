Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 651.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,715,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MOO opened at $87.64 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.