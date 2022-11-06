Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $545.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $545.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $481.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chemed by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $75,661,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chemed by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

