Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

