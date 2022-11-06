Wells Fargo & Company Increases MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $128.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

