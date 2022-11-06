NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,376,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,705,000 after buying an additional 346,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

