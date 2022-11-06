IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,947 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

