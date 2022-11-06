Fifth Third Bancorp Has $140,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,029 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,346 shares of company stock worth $499,666. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.