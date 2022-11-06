TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.2 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HOMB opened at $25.14 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

