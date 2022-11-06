TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $290.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku Company Profile

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

