Barclays Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $14.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

