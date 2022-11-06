Barclays Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $14.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Shares of DNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
