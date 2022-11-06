Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FOX were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FOX by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FOX by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.83 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

