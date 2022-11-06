BMO Capital Markets Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $143.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.41.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ECL opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

