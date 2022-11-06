Fifth Third Bancorp Has $153,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.71 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

