Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.