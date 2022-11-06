Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 98 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

