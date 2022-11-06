DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.56.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DCP opened at $39.33 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.