Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $287.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

