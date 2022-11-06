SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

KRE stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

