Piper Sandler Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $55.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,157 shares of company stock worth $11,459,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 476.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

