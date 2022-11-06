Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.