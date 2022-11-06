Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHAB. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
