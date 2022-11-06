Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHAB. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

In related news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Enhabit news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,442 shares of company stock worth $584,249.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

