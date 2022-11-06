Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $209.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.41. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,555,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

