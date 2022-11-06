Fifth Third Bancorp Has $161,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Leidos by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

