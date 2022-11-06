Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PTC were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PTC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $127.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,451,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,670. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

