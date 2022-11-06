Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $155,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 15.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Joint by 322.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Joint by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Joint by 72.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,183,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,380.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of 285.46 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $103.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

