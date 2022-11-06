Fifth Third Bancorp Has $165,000 Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SITC opened at $12.40 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

