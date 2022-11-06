DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Trading Up 1.9 %

DHI Group stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.