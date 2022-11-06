Piper Sandler Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

