Piper Sandler Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Eventbrite Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.