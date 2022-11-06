Needham & Company LLC Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.