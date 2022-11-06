Needham & Company LLC Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.
NYSE:DNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
