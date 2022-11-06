Morgan Stanley Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.97 and its 200-day moving average is $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. CWM LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.