Credit Suisse Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $215.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

