Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

