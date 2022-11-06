Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 811 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $101.35 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.