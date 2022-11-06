Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brady were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.58 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

