Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 195 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $155.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

