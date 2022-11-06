Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,376 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.71) to GBX 2,330 ($26.94) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 2,050 ($23.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,100 ($24.28) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,250 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.