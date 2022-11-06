Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,444,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 1.6 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

